Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Expedia Group’s Report

With a market cap of $28 billion, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is a leading global online travel and technology company that operates a broad portfolio of travel brands serving both consumers and businesses. The Seattle-based travel technology company’s primary mission is to power global travel through technology-driven solutions, enabling users to plan and book flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises, and activities.

The travel titan is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, Nov. 6. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $6.37 per share, up nearly 23% from $5.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $11.51, up 22.3% from $9.41 in fiscal 2024.

Shares of EXPE have gained 40.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 14.5% rise and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLY) 20.4% return over the period.

On Oct. 14, Expedia shares rose 2.6% after the company launched a new suite of AI and machine learning tools, including Smart Trip AI, a conversational trip planner that recommends hotels and activities, and the Lodging Sponsored Listings API, which enables partners to feature Expedia’s sponsored listings on their platforms. The innovations aim to enhance personalization, speed, and scalability for users and partners. Adding to the optimism, BTIG analyst Jake Fuller reaffirmed a ‘Buy’ rating, reflecting continued confidence in Expedia’s growth prospects.

Analysts' consensus view on Expedia’s stock is cautiously upbeat, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 34 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," 21 indicate “Hold,” and the remaining analyst gives it a “Strong Sell.”

While EXPE currently trades above its mean price target of $224.47, its Street-high target of $290 represents a premium of 28.1% from the current market prices.