Air Products and Chemicals’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $56.7 billion, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is a global leader in industrial gases and related equipment, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1940, the company produces and supplies atmospheric and process gases, performance materials, and equipment to a wide range of industries, including chemicals, refining, metals, electronics, food and beverage, and healthcare.

The chemical company is ready to post its Q4 earnings on Thursday, Nov. 6, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect APD to report an EPS of $3.41 per share, down 4.2% from $3.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing in the last quarter.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect APD to report an EPS of $12.02, down 3.3% from $12.43 in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 7.3% annually to $12.90.

Over the past year, APD shares have tumbled 23.4%, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.5% gains but surpassing the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 8% fall over the same time frame.

On Oct. 16, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Air Products and Chemicals with a $345 price target, but the stock slipped 1.6% despite the positive outlook.

The consensus opinion on APD stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 23 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” and the remaining analyst gives a “Moderate Sell.” Its mean price target of $321.52 indicates a 27% upside potential from current price levels.