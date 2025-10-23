Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Air Products and Chemicals’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 1 minute ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Air Products & Chemicals Inc_ phone - by T_ Schneider via Shutterstock
Air Products & Chemicals Inc_ phone - by T_ Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $56.7 billion, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is a global leader in industrial gases and related equipment, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1940, the company produces and supplies atmospheric and process gases, performance materials, and equipment to a wide range of industries, including chemicals, refining, metals, electronics, food and beverage, and healthcare.

The chemical company is ready to post its Q4 earnings on Thursday, Nov. 6, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect APD to report an EPS of $3.41 per share, down 4.2% from $3.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing in the last quarter. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect APD to report an EPS of $12.02, down 3.3% from $12.43 in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 7.3% annually to $12.90.

www.barchart.com

Over the past year, APD shares have tumbled 23.4%, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.5% gains but surpassing the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB8% fall over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 16, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Air Products and Chemicals with a $345 price target, but the stock slipped 1.6% despite the positive outlook.

The consensus opinion on APD stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 23 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” and the remaining analyst gives a “Moderate Sell.” Its mean price target of $321.52 indicates a 27% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APD 253.15 -1.56 -0.61%
Air Products and Chemicals
WFC 83.88 -0.88 -1.04%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,699.40 -35.95 -0.53%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 88.32 -0.27 -0.30%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 1
Beyond Meat Is Expanding at Walmart as a Short Squeeze Heats Up. Should You Buy BYND Stock Now?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia Stock at 8% of the S&P 500 Index Is a Big Problem for Investors. Let’s Do the Math.
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Palantir CEO Alex Karp Says Skeptics Have Been ‘Defanged’ and ‘Bent into Submission’ as Quarterly Revenue Passes $1 Billion
An aerial shot of an excavator working in a quarry by mykhailo pavlenko via Shutterstock 4
The U.S. Government Bought Lithium Americas Stock. Wall Street Doesn’t Care.
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
Dear D-Wave Quantum Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 17
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot