Corn Ends the Midweek Session with Strength

Corn futures close with 1 to 3 ¼ cent gains on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 ¾ cents at $3.82 1/4. The average December corn close through October is now at $4.19 with just 7 days left for the harvest price discovery for crop insurance.

Weekly EIA data is still being released despite the government shutdown. Ethanol production rose another 38,000 barrels per day in the week that ended on 10/17, to 1.112 million barrels/day. That was close to a record. Stocks still saw a draw on the week, down 709,000 barrels to 21.919 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were down 4,000 bpd to 911,000, as ethanol exports were up 22,000 bpd to 130,000 barrels per day.

USDA again will be delaying the weekly Export Sales report due to the ongoing shutdown, as traders are still estimating a total of 0.8-2 MMT of corn was sold in the week ending on 10/16.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.23, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.82 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.35 3/4, up 2 cents,