Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on JPMorgan Chase Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $923.7 billion , JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) is one of the world's leading financial services firms, with a strong global presence across investment banking, consumer and commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. As of June 30, 2026, the company reported $5.0 trillion in assets and $375 billion in stockholders' equity, serving millions of customers and many of the world's leading corporate, institutional, and government clients under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

Shares of the New York-based company have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. JPM stock has increased 15.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 14.8%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 7.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 6.9% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the bank have outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 7.6% rise over the past 52 weeks and 3.5% YTD return.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 2.5% on Jul. 14 after the bank reported a record Q2 2026 profit of $21.2 billion, the highest ever posted by a U.S. bank, with adjusted EPS of $6.14 beating analysts' estimates , driven by a 35% surge in markets revenue, a 30% jump in investment banking fees, and a one-time gain from its Visa stake. Additionally, the company raised its 2026 net interest income forecast to $96.5 billion (excluding markets) and to $105.5 billion (including markets), and lowered its projected net charge-off rate to 3.2%, reinforcing confidence in its earnings outlook despite increasing its expense forecast to $107.5 billion.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase’s adjusted EPS to grow 19.3% year-over-year to $24.27. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buy,” and 11 “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 11 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jul. 15, RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on JPMorgan Chase and maintained a price target of $370 .

The mean price target of $369.43 represents a 6.8% premium to JPM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $420 suggests a 21.4% potential upside.