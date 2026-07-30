What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Boston Scientific Stock?

Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. With a market capitalization of approximately $68.5 billion, the company provides innovative solutions across cardiovascular, electrophysiology, endoscopy, urology, neuromodulation, and other medical specialties, serving healthcare providers and patients in more than 120 countries.

Shares of this medtech giant have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. BSX has declined 56.8% during this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.8%. Likewise, the stock is down 51.7% year-to-date, trailing the index's 6.9% gain over the same period.

Narrowing the comparison, BSX has also underperformed the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI), which has declined 13.3% over the past year. The stock has lagged behind the ETF on a year-to-date basis, with IHI down 14.2%.

On July 29, Boston Scientific reported its Q2 FY2026 earnings, prompting a marginal decline in its shares even as the company exceeded its own revenue and earnings guidance. The company's net sales grew 7.5% year over year to $5.44 billion, and 7% on an organic basis, with growth across Cardiovascular and MedSurg, led by particularly strong performance in APAC and LACA. On an adjusted basis, it reported earnings per share of $0.86, surpassing market expectations.

Boston lowered its full-year 2026 guidance and now expects net sales growth of 5.5% to 6.5% on a reported basis and adjusted EPS of $3.28 to $3.32. For the third quarter, it expects reported and organic sales growth of 3% to 5% and adjusted EPS of $0.80 to $0.82. Management also highlighted the company's $1.5 billion investment in MiRus and late-breaking clinical data for FARAPULSE and the SEISMIQ coronary intravascular lithotripsy platform.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect BSX’s EPS to increase 9.5% to $3.35 on a diluted basis. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street's consensus EPS estimate in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering BSX stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That's based on 21 "Strong Buy," four "Moderate Buy," three "Hold," and one "Strong Sell."

The configuration is bearish than two months ago when the stock had 22 “Strong Buy” suggestions.

On Jul. 8, Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a "Buy" rating but lowered his price target to $57 from $77 after weaker WATCHMAN sales tempered near-term growth expectations.

The mean price target of $70.33 represents a 52.8% premium to BSX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $106 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 130.2%.