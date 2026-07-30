Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on APA Corporation Stock?

Smartphone with logo of American petroleum company APA Corporation on screen in front of business website by Timon

Houston, Texas-based APA Corporation (APA) explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. With a market cap of $12.3 billion, the company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Shares of this independent energy company have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. APA has gained 86.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.8%. In 2026, APA stock is up 50%, surpassing the SPX’s 6.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, APA’s outperformance looks less pronounced compared to the State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 30.6% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 36.3% gains over the same time frame.

APA rallied on geopolitical oil strength and a clean operational quarter, with Permian efficiency driving production above guidance and Egypt stable. In addition, gas trading added about $500 million in FCF to offset inflation, while debt paydowns kept the balance sheet on track to $3 billion net debt. The outlook stays focused on FCF and returns, though higher prices and easing gas differentials are mixed for volumes going forward.

On May 6, APA shares tumbled 7.7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.38 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.01. The company’s revenue was $2.2 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.1 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APA’s EPS to grow 30.5% to $4.92 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 27 analysts covering APA stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 16 “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jul. 28, Neil Mehta from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) maintained a “Sell” rating on APA, with a price target of $31.

The mean price target of $41 represents an 11.7% premium to APA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $62 suggests a notable upside potential of 68.9%.