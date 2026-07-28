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Soybeans Bounce on Tuesday Ratings Slip

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans posted a modest recovery on Tuesday following sharp Monday losses, with contracts up 2 ½ to 6 ¼ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3 3/4 cents higher at $11.78. Soymeal futures were $1 to 4.30 higher with front month August and exception, down 50 cents. Soy Oil futures were down 40 to 71 points. 

The Monday Crop Progress data from NASS showed 80% of the US soybean crop blooming by 7/26, up 6% from normal, with 47% setting pods and 8 percentage points faster than the 5-year average. Condition ratings were down 3% at 63% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index dropping 6 points to 363. Improvement was noted in MO (+7) and IN (+1), with NC, MI, and LA also seeing better conditions and AR/TN posting steady ratings on the Brugler500 index. The deterioration was seen in NE (-22), SD (-20), ND (-12), OH/MI/KS (-10), as well as MN/IL (-5), and IA (-3).

China state firm Sinograin is auctioning off 504,000 MT of imported soybeans on Friday.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean export total for July at 12.5 MMT, down 1 MMT from their prior estimate last week. That is still just slightly above the 12.257 MMT last year for July. Abiove estimates the Brazilian soybean crush for 2026 at 63.3MMT, a 0.3 MMT increase over the previous number, with exports seen up 1.3 MMT from last month at 115.4 MMT. They estimate stocks to drop to 6.58 MMT, a 1.29 MMT drop from the prior projection. 

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.12, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.78, up 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.04 3/4, up 5 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.20, up 6 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.61 3/4, up 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.7801 +0.0376 +0.32%
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ZLZ26 68.93s -0.65 -0.93%
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ZMZ26 327.8s +3.7 +1.14%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.6314 +0.0626 +0.54%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1220-0s +6-2 +0.51%
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ZSQ26 1212-0s +3-4 +0.29%
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ZSU26 1204-6s +5-0 +0.42%
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