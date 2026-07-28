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Wheat Posting Steady Trade at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay
Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay

The wheat complex is back to steadier trade on Tuesday, with contracts trying to post strength.  Chicago SRW contracts are fractionally to a penny higher at midday. KC HRW futures are down 2 to 3 cents at midday. MPLS spring wheat are steady to fractionally lower across most contracts on Tuesday.

Weekly NASS Crop Progress data showed 81% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by Sunday, 2% ahead of normal. The spring wheat crop was 92% headed, 1% behind the 5-year average pace, with 2% of the crop harvested. Spring wheat conditions were steady at 53% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index another 3 points lower to 342. Improvement was noted in MT (+36), with WA up 6 and ID steady. Deterioration was seen in MN (-3), ND (-17) and SD (-33).

SovEcon estimates the Russian wheat export total at 44.6 MMT, a 1.9 MMT drop from the previous number. EU soft wheat exports for much of the month of July (1-26) are seen at 0.57 MMT according to European Commission data, down 0.89 MMT from the same period last year. 

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.61, up 1 cent,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.78 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.26 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.42 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.05 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.28 1/2, unch,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 743-2 -2-2 -0.30%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 727-2 -1-6 -0.24%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 7.0150 -0.0475 -0.67%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 663-0 +3-0 +0.45%
Wheat
ZWZ26 680-4 +3-0 +0.44%
Wheat

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