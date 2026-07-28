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Do Wall Street Analysts Like NVIDIA Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock

Santa Clara, California-based NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a key innovator of computer graphics and AI technology. The company provides graphics and compute and networking solutions. With a market cap of $4.8 trillion, NVDA develops a platform for scientific computing, AI, data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics, metaverse, and 3D internet applications.

Shares of this chip giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. NVDA has gained 10.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 16%. In 2026, NVDA stock is up 4.4%, compared to the SPX’s 8.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, NVDA’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 102.3% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 65.1% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit gains over the same time frame.

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Despite delivering record-breaking quarterly results driven by relentless demand for AI infrastructure across hyperscalers and enterprises, NVDA’s stock performance has lagged due to "beat fatigue," where near-perfect execution is already priced in, leaving little room for upside surprises. This operational strength is offset by market concerns over long-term AI CapEx sustainability, strict U.S. export restrictions limiting sales to China, and accelerating competition as cloud giants develop custom in-house chips and diversify orders toward alternative suppliers like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).   

On May 20, NVDA shares closed up by 1.3% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.87 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.77. The company’s revenue was $81.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $78.8 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in January 2027, analysts expect NVDA’s EPS to grow 92.3% to $8.79 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 47 analysts covering NVDA stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 43 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and one “Strong Sell.”

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This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 44 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jun. 5, China Renaissance initiated a “Buy” rating on NVDA with a price target of $319, implying a potential upside of 65.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $304.32 represents a 57.7% premium to NVDA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $500 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 159.1%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 196.52 +0.01 +0.01%
Nvidia Corp
$SPX 7,411.81 -1.37 -0.02%
S&P 500 Index
AMD 451.93 -43.02 -8.69%
Adv Micro Devices
SOXX 487.81 -28.42 -5.51%
Semiconductor Ishares ETF

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