Apple Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at a market cap of $4.9 trillion, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is one of the world's largest technology companies, designing and selling consumer electronics, software, and digital services. Its flagship products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Vision Pro headset. The California-based company also generates recurring revenue through its high-margin services ecosystem, which includes the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+, AppleCare, Apple Pay, and subscription offerings.

Apple has rewarded investors with a stellar run over the past year, comfortably outperforming the broader market. Shares have soared 57.5% over the past 52 weeks, handily eclipsing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX)16% gain. The momentum has extended into 2026, with the stock climbing 23.9% year to date, well ahead of the index's 8.3% return.

Apple has also outpaced the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK), which has returned 33.1% over the past year and 21.1% in 2026, underscoring the stock's exceptional run.

Apple has delivered impressive gains over the past year, fueled by resilient iPhone demand, continued strength in its high-margin Services business, and consistently solid financial performance. Investors have also been encouraged by record iPhone installed base growth, strong device upgrade activity, and robust recurring revenue from services such as the App Store, iCloud, Apple Pay, and subscriptions. Optimism surrounding sustained revenue and earnings growth, supported by higher average selling prices, has further boosted sentiment and driven the stock toward record highs.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect Apple’s EPS to grow 17.4% year over year to $8.76. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 42 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 23 “Strong Buy,” three “Moderate Buy,” 14 “Hold,” and two "Strong Sell” ratings.

On Jul. 16, Jefferies reiterated its “Hold” rating on Apple with a $299.88 price target, despite the stock's recent rally. The firm said Apple's 4% gain, driven by China's approval of Alibaba's AI model for Apple Intelligence and strong iPhone demand, was overdone, calling the AI approval a non-event since it merely confirmed regulatory compliance. Jefferies believes Apple Intelligence's main challenge remains its limited access to app data.

The firm also noted that while preliminary estimates point to 7% global iPhone growth in the second quarter, its checks suggest China iPhone sales declined 4%. Additionally, it warned that strong early demand for the iPhone 17 could create tougher comparisons and weigh on iPhone 18 sales.

While the stock currently trades above its mean price target of $321.35, the Street-high price target of $400 suggests an 18.7% potential upside from the current levels.