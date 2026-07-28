Amazon.com Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $2.3 trillion , Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) is a global technology and retail company that sells consumer products, digital content, and subscription services through its online platforms and physical stores, while also offering cloud computing through AWS. It serves a wide range of customers including consumers, businesses, developers, and content creators across North America and international markets.

Shares of the Seattle, Washington-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. The stock has fallen marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied over 16% . Moreover, the stock is up slightly on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.3% gain.

Zooming in further, AMZN stock has shown a less pronounced decline than the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 1.4% drop over the past 52 weeks.

Amazon shares rose marginally following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 29 as AWS revenue increased 28% to $37.6 billion, exceeding expectations, and total net sales reached $181.5 billion, driven by strong enterprise AI spending . The company also reaffirmed its $200 billion AI investment plan for 2026, strengthened its AI strategy through partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic, and highlighted that AWS AI services were generating more than $15 billion in annualized revenue. Additionally, Amazon forecast Q2 revenue of $194 billion - $199 billion, above analysts' estimate, and advertising revenue grew 24% to $17.2 billion, reinforcing confidence in its growth outlook despite capital expenditures rising more than 76% year-over-year to $44.2 billion.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect AMZN's EPS to grow 8.2% year over year to $7.76. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 57 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 49 “Strong Buy” ratings, five “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.”

On Jul. 22, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill reiterated a “Buy” rating on Amazon with a $320 price target .

The mean price target of $315.25 represents a premium of 36.2% to AMZN's current levels. The Street-high price target of $370 implies a potential upside of 59.9% from the current price levels.