Do Wall Street Analysts Like CVS Health Stock?

Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) is a pharmacy innovation company that offers pharmacy benefit management services, mail order, retail and specialty pharmacy, disease management programs, and retail clinics. The company has a market cap of $136.6 billion and operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.

CVS shares have rallied the broader market over the past year, surging 76.4% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown by nearly 34.9%, outperforming the SPX’s 8.3% rise.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ) has risen 19.7% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLV has grown 5.6% and has also lagged behind the stock.

On May 6, CVS stock rose 7.7% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period came in at $100.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.57, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. The company expects full-year EPS to be in the range of $7.30 to $7.50 per share, with revenue of $405 billion.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect CVS’ EPS to rise 10.5% to $7.46 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering CVS stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy. ” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On July 15, Goldman Sachs analyst Scott Fidel maintained a “Buy” rating on CVS Health and set a price target of $116.

CVS’ mean price target of $112.29 indicates a 4.9% premium over the current market price. Its Street-high target of $130 implies a robust 21.4% upside from current levels.