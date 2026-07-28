Do Wall Street Analysts Like CVS Health Stock?

Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a pharmacy innovation company that offers pharmacy benefit management services, mail order, retail and specialty pharmacy, disease management programs, and retail clinics. The company has a market cap of $136.6 billion and operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.
CVS shares have rallied the broader market over the past year, surging 76.4% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown by nearly 34.9%, outperforming the SPX’s 8.3% rise.
Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has risen 19.7% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLV has grown 5.6% and has also lagged behind the stock.
On May 6, CVS stock rose 7.7% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period came in at $100.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.57, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. The company expects full-year EPS to be in the range of $7.30 to $7.50 per share, with revenue of $405 billion.
For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect CVS’ EPS to rise 10.5% to $7.46 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.
Among the 24 analysts covering CVS stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”
The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.
On July 15, Goldman Sachs analyst Scott Fidel maintained a “Buy” rating on CVS Health and set a price target of $116.
CVS’ mean price target of $112.29 indicates a 4.9% premium over the current market price. Its Street-high target of $130 implies a robust 21.4% upside from current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.