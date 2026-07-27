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What to Expect From Copart's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Copart Inc logo visible on display screen_ by pvl
Copart Inc logo visible on display screen_ by pvl

Valued at a market cap of $25.9 billion, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is a global leader in online vehicle auctions, connecting vehicle consignors with nearly 1 million registered members across more than 185 countries. Through its advanced online auction platform and operations spanning over 250 locations in 11 countries, Copart provides comprehensive vehicle remarketing services and sells more than 4 million vehicles annually.

The Dallas, Texas-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project CPRT to report an EPS of $0.39, down 4.9% from $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Copart to post EPS of $1.58, a marginal decline from $1.59 in fiscal 2025. However, EPS is anticipated to rise 5.1% year-over-year to $1.66 in fiscal 2027.

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CPRT stock has fallen 38.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.8% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI18.7% gain over the same period. 

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Copart shares fell 1.8% following its Q3 2026 results on May 21 as investors focused on weaker insurance auction volumes, with global insurance units down 2.7% and U.S. insurance units down 4.2%, reflecting softer claims activity as consumers reduced insurance coverage amid higher premiums. Although revenue rose 2.1% year-over-year to $1.24 billion, and management did not provide formal revenue or EPS guidance, tempering expectations. 

Investors also remained cautious about softer claims trends, declining participation from certain Middle Eastern buyers due to regional conflicts, and higher logistics costs, including a $15 million year-over-year increase in facility operating expenses related to Copart's long-haul delivery product, even as international units grew 5.9% and the company highlighted a 15 million+ U.S. noninsurance auction total addressable market.

Analysts' consensus view on CPRT stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, six suggest a "Strong Buy," six give a "Hold," and one provides a "Strong Sell" rating. The average analyst price target is $42.73, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 48% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CPRT 29.17 +1.23 +4.40%
Copart Inc
XLI 181.98 -0.68 -0.37%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,399.41 -12.57 -0.17%
S&P 500 Index

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