Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

AutoZone Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Autozone Inc_ storefront by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
Autozone Inc_ storefront by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

Memphis, Tennessee-based AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) operates as a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $48.3 billion and offers a product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light-duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and more.

AZO is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $55.08 on a diluted basis, up 13.1% from $48.71 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $150.39, up 3.8% from $144.87 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 16.8% year over year (YoY) to $175.62 in fiscal 2027.          

www.barchart.com

AZO’s stock has declined 23% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.5% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY1.8% fall during the same time frame.     

www.barchart.com

On May 26, AZO stock declined 9% following the release of its mixed Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.8 billion, missing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $38.07, which surpassed Wall Street’s estimates. 

Despite its underperformance, analysts are highly bullish on AZO, with the stock currently rated “Strong Buy” overall. Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, 21 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and five recommend a “Hold.” AZO’s average analyst price target is $3,956.21, indicating a 33.8% upside from the current levels.   


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 110.38 +0.97 +0.89%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
AZO 3,050.60 +93.19 +3.15%
Autozone
$SPX 7,401.88 -10.10 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

AI technology concept by NMStudio789 via Shutterstock 1
Texas Instruments vs. Qualcomm: One Pays Out 94% of Earnings. The Better Dividend Chip Stock Is Clear.
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
Tesla Stock: Here’s Why Elon Musk’s Big AI Promises Are No Longer Enough
Image of Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 3
Tesla Missed by 38% But Elon Musk Is Not Worried. Here’s What TSLA Investors Should Make of That.
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
3 Unusually Active ETF Options Reveal Bullish, Bearish, and Volatility Bets
Planet earth with flying rocket by Sergey Mironov via Shutterstock 5
SpaceX Bears May Be Right On Value And Wrong On Timing
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.