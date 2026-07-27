AutoZone Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Memphis, Tennessee-based AutoZone, Inc. ( AZO ) operates as a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $48.3 billion and offers a product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light-duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and more.

AZO is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $55.08 on a diluted basis, up 13.1% from $48.71 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $150.39, up 3.8% from $144.87 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 16.8% year over year (YoY) to $175.62 in fiscal 2027.

AZO’s stock has declined 23% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.5% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 1.8% fall during the same time frame.

On May 26, AZO stock declined 9% following the release of its mixed Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $4.8 billion, missing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $38.07, which surpassed Wall Street’s estimates.