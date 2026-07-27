What to Expect From lululemon athletica's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $13.6 billion , lululemon athletica inc. ( LULU ) is a leading technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company that designs innovative products for yoga, running, training, and a wide range of active lifestyles. The company combines advanced fabric technology with functional design and community-driven product development to create high-performance offerings that promote wellbeing and meaningful customer engagement.

The Vancouver, Canada-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect lululemon athletica to report an EPS of $1.79 , down 42.3% from $3.10 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the athletic apparel maker to report an EPS of $10.94, a 17.5% drop from $13.26 in fiscal 2025 . Nevertheless, EPS is anticipated to rise 5.5% year-over-year to $11.54 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of lululemon athletica have tumbled 47.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.5% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 1.8% decline over the period.

lululemon athletica's shares dropped 8.6% following its Q1 2026 results on Jun. 4. The company projected Q2 EPS of $1.76 - $1.81, well below analysts' estimate , expected Q2 gross margin to decline about 410 basis points due to higher tariff costs and investments, and lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to flat to down 1% from the previous 2% - 4% growth forecast while cutting full-year EPS guidance to $10.95 - $11.15 from $12.10 - $12.30.

Investor concerns were compounded by a 4% decline in U.S. Q1 revenue (its largest market), expectations for additional seasonal clearance due to slower-than-expected sales, and muted response to new product launches.