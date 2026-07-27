Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Oracle’s Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL), headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global technology company that provides cloud infrastructure, database software, and enterprise applications. Its products help businesses manage data, run operations, automate workflows, and use artificial intelligence to improve productivity, decision-making, security, and overall business performance. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $331.2 billion.

ORCL is set to report its FY2027 Q1 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $1.39, up 15.8% from $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. Likewise, ORCL has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For the current year ending in May 2027, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $6.47, up 2.5% from $6.31 in fiscal 2026. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase by another 35.7% to $8.78 in fiscal 2028.

ORCL stock has plunged 52.7% over the past 52 weeks, substantially underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 16.5%, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which climbed 34.6% during the same period.

Extending its weak performance over the past year, Oracle shares fell more than 4% on July 24, despite the company securing a landmark 10-year U.S. Department of Defense cloud contract valued at more than $3 billion in its first five years and up to $7 billion over the full term. Investors remained focused on Oracle's elevated AI infrastructure and data center spending, overshadowing what long-term investors viewed as a major validation of the company's cloud capabilities and future revenue growth prospects.

That said, analysts remain bullish on ORCL, with the stock carrying a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 44 analysts covering the stock, 33 rate it a "Strong Buy," one recommends a "Moderate Buy," nine assign a "Hold" rating, and one rates it a "Strong Sell." The average price target of $252.09 implies a potential upside of 119.2% from the current share price.