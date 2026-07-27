Hormel Foods Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Austin, Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is a prominent food company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a wide range of meat and packaged food products. Valued at $13.9 billion by market cap, the company serves retail, foodservice, and international customers, with a portfolio spanning refrigerated foods, grocery products, turkey, and value-added protein offerings.

The diversified food giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future. Ahead of the event, analysts expect HRL to report a profit of $0.36 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.9% from $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The company surpassed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the current year ending in October 2026, analysts expect HRL to report EPS of $1.50, up 9.5% from $1.37 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 3.3% year over year to $1.55 in fiscal 2027.

HRL stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 13.6% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 3.4% gains over the same time frame.

Hormel Foods has trailed the broader market over the past year as persistent demand and margin pressures weighed on investor sentiment. Shrinking sales volumes signaled soft consumer demand, while its relatively thin margins and declining earnings despite flat revenue raised concerns about the company's ability to restore profitable growth.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HRL stock is cautious, with an overall “Hold” rating. Out of 10 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and eight give a “Hold.” HRL’s average analyst price target is $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.7% from the current levels.