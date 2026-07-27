Here's What to Expect From Dollar Tree's Next Earnings Report

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) operates retail discount stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands. With a market cap of $23.1 billion, the company sells an assortment of everyday general merchandise, as well as offers kitchen and dining, toys, books, crafts, cleaning, personal care, glasses, food carriers, gifts, and other household products. The discount retail giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Dollar Tree to report a profit of $1.11 per share on a diluted basis, up 44.2% from $0.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect Dollar Tree to report EPS of $7, up 21.7% from $5.75 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.3% year over year to $7.72 in fiscal 2028.

DLTR stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 5.5% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 3.4% gains over the same time frame.

DLTR’s mixed performance reflects both past pressure and emerging recovery. Soaring inflation has forced low-income shoppers to prioritize essentials, while retail shrinking and high logistics costs eroded margins and pushed the stock into peak pessimism. However, Q1 showed a turn highlighting steady revenue growth and notable margin improvement that came from multi-price expansion, tighter inventory, lower shrink, easing freight costs, and an unexpected $110 million tariff refund. Moreover, Wall Street had focused on lagging metrics like foot traffic, missing these structural tailwinds now flowing through the P&L. With new leadership, the Family Dollar sale executed, and “gold store” initiatives improving execution, management expects margin compression largely behind it even as fuel, tariffs, and macro uncertainty remain.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DLTR stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 12 give a “Hold,” two recommend a “Moderate Sell,” and three advocate a “Strong Sell.” DLTR’s average analyst price target is $127, indicating a potential upside of 5.4% from the current levels.