Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Extend Buying into the End of the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock

Soybeans closed the Friday session with contracts steady to 10 ½ cents higher, with the front months leading the bull spreading. August managed a 43 ½ cent gain this week, with November 50 ½ cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 9 3/4 cents at $12.14 3/4. Soymeal futures were $1.40 to $3.70, with August $11.10 higher since last Friday.  Soy Oil futures were down 27 to 126 points at the close, with August slipping 48 points on the week. 

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows less than 0.5 inches across much of main soybean growing regions in the next week. Much of OH is the exception, with spotty totals up to an inch in WI and MN. The 8-14 day outlook shows a drier pattern in the first week of August for much of the Dakotas, IA, MN and WI. 

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed spec traders adding a large 52,212 contracts to their net long position in soybean futures and options in the week ending on July 21. The net long was 124,900 contracts by Tuesday. 

Weekly Export Sales data from USDA has old crop export business accumulated to 41.38 MMT, which is now 100% of the USDA export projection and lags the 101% pace from the last 3 years. Accumulated sales are now 6.136 MMT, which is 135.5% above the same week last year.

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.48, up 10 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $12.14 3/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.40 1/4, up 9 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.53 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.94 1/4, up 10 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 12.1391 +0.0987 +0.82%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 72.01s -0.97 -1.33%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 335.2s +3.3 +0.99%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.9683 +0.0999 +0.84%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1253-4s +9-6 +0.78%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1248-0s +10-4 +0.85%
Soybean
ZSU26 1240-2s +9-2 +0.75%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Microsoft headquarters By Peter 1
Microsoft Earnings Preview: Get Ready for Soaring AI Spending to Sink MSFT Stock
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 2
Why Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Faces Sell-the-News Risk Following Its Q2 Earnings Report
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
How Micron Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from Nvidia Product Delays
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
AMZN Stock Layoffs: What to Know as Amazon Cuts AI Jobs
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Slip Before the Open on AI Spending Worries and Higher Bond Yields
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.