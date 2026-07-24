What to Expect From Agilent Technologies' Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Santa Clara, California-based Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, providing innovative instruments, software, services, and expertise that help customers advance scientific discovery and solve complex challenges. With a market cap of $39.5 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the scientific instrument maker to report an adjusted EPS of $1.48, up 8% from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.
For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Agilent Technologies to post an adjusted EPS of $6.01, a rise of 7.5% from $5.59 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 9.7% year-over-year to $6.59 in fiscal 2027.
A stock has gained 14.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 16.4% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV) 19.7% increase over the same period.
Agilent Technologies' shares surged 16.9% following its Q2 2026 results on May 27. The company reported revenue of $1.83 billion, up 10% year-over-year (6.3% core growth), adjusted EPS increased 14% to $1.49, and EPS jumped 60% to $1.20. Additionally, adjusted operating margin expanded 130 basis points year-over-year to 26.4%. Investor sentiment was further boosted after Agilent raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, increasing expected revenue to $7.39 billion - $7.49 billion and adjusted EPS to $6 - $6.10.
Analysts' consensus view on Agilent Technologies stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend a "Strong Buy," two give a "Moderate Buy" rating, and five advise "Hold." The average analyst price target is $158.21, suggesting a potential upside of 13.7% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.