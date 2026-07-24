What to Expect From Agilent Technologies' Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Santa Clara, California-based Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( A ) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, providing innovative instruments, software, services, and expertise that help customers advance scientific discovery and solve complex challenges. With a market cap of $39.5 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2026 results soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the scientific instrument maker to report an adjusted EPS of $1.48 , up 8% from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Agilent Technologies to post an adjusted EPS of $6.01, a rise of 7.5% from $5.59 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 9.7% year-over-year to $6.59 in fiscal 2027.

A stock has gained 14.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.4% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 19.7% increase over the same period.

Agilent Technologies' shares surged 16.9% following its Q2 2026 results on May 27. The company reported revenue of $1.83 billion, up 10% year-over-year (6.3% core growth), adjusted EPS increased 14% to $1.49, and EPS jumped 60% to $1.20. Additionally, adjusted operating margin expanded 130 basis points year-over-year to 26.4%. Investor sentiment was further boosted after Agilent raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, increasing expected revenue to $7.39 billion - $7.49 billion and adjusted EPS to $6 - $6.10.