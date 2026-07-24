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What to Expect From NVIDIA's Q2 2027 Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock

Santa Clara, California-based NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) operates as a data center-scale AI infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $5.1 trillion and operates through Compute & Networking and Graphics segments and provides data center-accelerated computing and networking platforms and artificial intelligence solutions and software, among other products and offerings. 

NVDA is expected to release its Q2 2027 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.01 on a diluted basis, up 103% from $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2027, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.79, up 92.3% from $4.57 in fiscal 2026. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 37.9% year over year (YoY) to $12.12 in fiscal 2028.     

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NVDA has surged 19.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.5% rise but lagging behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK37.1% rise during the same time frame.    

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Despite lagging behind XLK over the past year, NVDA has showcased nothing but good financial results from its previously reported quarter. On May 20, NVDA stock rose 1.3% following the release of its Q1 2027 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $81.6 billion, up 85% from the prior year, driven by an impressive 92% year-over-year increase in data center revenue. Additionally, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.87, surpassing Wall Street estimates. The company expects its Q2 2027 revenue to be $91 billion.

Analysts are highly bullish on NVDA, with the stock currently rated “Strong Buy” overall. Among the 47 analysts covering the stock, 43 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” NVDA’s average analyst price target is $304.32, indicating an upside of 47.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 207.73 -1.03 -0.49%
Nvidia Corp
$SPX 7,410.72 +2.42 +0.03%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 175.88 -2.57 -1.44%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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