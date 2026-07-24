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What to Expect From Intuit's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock
Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock

With a market cap of $77 billion, Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a global financial technology company dedicated to powering prosperity for individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide. Serving approximately 100 million customers through trusted products like TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and Intuit Enterprise Suite, the company delivers innovative solutions that help people achieve financial success.

The Mountain View, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts predict INTU to report EPS of $2.14, a 25.9% increase from $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Intuit to post EPS of $18.18, a growth of 18.3% from $15.37 in fiscal 2025

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Shares of Intuit have decreased 63.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.5% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK37.1% return over the same period.

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Intuit's shares tumbled 20% following its Q3 2026 results on May 20 as it cut its TurboTax fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to $5.277 billion - $5.282 billion, citing an expected 0.3% (about 2 million returns) decline in total IRS tax filings - the steepest industry contraction since the post-COVID era. The company also announced it would cut 17% of its workforce (nearly 3,000 employees) and record $300 million - $340 million in restructuring charges, reinforcing concerns that generative AI is disrupting TurboTax's core business despite expanding AI investments.

Although Q3 adjusted EPS of $12.80 beat estimates, revenue of $8.56 billion missed expectations, and investors focused on the weaker TurboTax outlook and AI-related competitive risks.

Analysts' consensus view on INTU stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 20 recommend a "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," seven "Holds," and two have a "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target is $464.06, indicating a potential upside of 64.8% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INTU 284.02 +2.49 +0.88%
Intuit Inc
$SPX 7,408.30 -90.66 -1.21%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 178.90 +0.45 +0.25%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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