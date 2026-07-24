Here's What to Expect From Analog Devices' Next Earnings Report

Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products. Valued at $188.4 billion by market cap, the company's products are used in communications, computer, industrial, instrumentation, military, aerospace, automotive, and high-performance consumer electronics applications. The global semiconductor leader is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Analog Devices to report a profit of $3.33 per share on a diluted basis, up 62.4% from $2.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect Analog Devices to report EPS of $12.42, up 59.4% from $7.79 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 17.8% year over year to $14.63 in fiscal 2027.

ADI stock has notably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 66.7% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 37.1% gains over the same time frame.

ADI outperformed in Q2 with revenue and adjusted EPS above expectations, driven by strength in industrial, data center, and automotive. The industrial benefited from automation and onshoring, data center grew on AI-driven demand for optical and power products, and automotive rebounded on GMSL and BMS wins. CEO Vincent Roche highlighted supply chain investments that enabled the company to capture surges, and management sees continued momentum from AI, electrification, and an industrial recovery. Moreover, the pending Empower acquisition should expand ADI’s power delivery for AI, while expanded capacity supports a long-term $20 billion revenue target, though macro headwinds and margin pressure remain watch points.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ADI stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 23 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” ADI’s average analyst price target is $452.96, indicating a potential upside of 19.1% from the current levels.