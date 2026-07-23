Wheat Mixed at Midday, with Hard Red Contracts Higher

Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock

The wheat complex is back to mixed trade, with hard red contracts higher. Chicago SRW contracts are down 2 to 3 ¼ cents so far. KC HRW futures are 2 to 3 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally to a penny higher at midday.

Export Sales data from FAS was out this morning showing just 290,016 MT of wheat sales for the week of 7/13, coming in the middle of the Reuters survey of analysts’ range of 200,000 to 550,000 MT. That was up 23.36% from last week but still less than half the same week last year.

Day 2 of the annual spring wheat tour showed yield for north-central and northwest portions of ND at 48.1 bpa, 1.9 bpa above last year.

Russia has paused shipments out of a major export center, Novorossiysk, during the night time hours due to recent drone strikes by Ukraine.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $7.02 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat is at $7.20, down 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.65 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.81 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $7.30, up 1 cent,