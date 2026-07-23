Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Mixed at Midday, with Hard Red Contracts Higher

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock

The wheat complex is back to mixed trade, with hard red contracts higher. Chicago SRW contracts are down 2 to 3 ¼ cents so far. KC HRW futures are 2 to 3 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally to a penny higher at midday. 

Export Sales data from FAS was out this morning showing just 290,016 MT of wheat sales for the week of 7/13, coming in the middle of the Reuters survey of analysts’ range of 200,000 to 550,000 MT. That was up 23.36% from last week but still less than half the same week last year.

Day 2 of the annual spring wheat tour showed yield for north-central and northwest portions of ND at 48.1 bpa, 1.9 bpa above last year.

Russia has paused shipments out of a major export center, Novorossiysk, during the night time hours due to recent drone strikes by Ukraine.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $7.02 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $7.20, down 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.65 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.81 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.30, up 1 cent,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $7.53, up 1/2 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 775-6 -3-2 -0.42%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 759-6s -3-6 -0.49%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 7.3000s +0.0100 +0.14%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 696-2s -9-4 -1.35%
Wheat
ZWZ26 713-6s -9-0 -1.25%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Walmart Inc location- by Wolterk via iStock 1
Walmart Stock’s Extended Downturn Could Trigger a Possible Comeback
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 2
Huge, Unusual Nvidia Call Options Volume - NVDA Trading Range Attracts Options Players
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Slip as Chip Rally Falters Ahead of Alphabet Earnings
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 4
AAPL Stock Alert: HSBC Gives Investors Fresh Reasons to Be Bullish on Apple Before Earnings
Eli Lilly & Co_ by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
What You Need to Know Ahead of Eli Lilly's Earnings Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.