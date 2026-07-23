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Here's What to Expect From Tapestry's Next Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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logo of US luxury fashion company Tapestry Inc_ on screen in front of website_ By Timon
logo of US luxury fashion company Tapestry Inc_ on screen in front of website_ By Timon

With a market cap of $29 billion, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is a global house of iconic brands, bringing together Coach and Kate Spade New York to deliver timeless craftsmanship, modern innovation, and meaningful experiences for customers and communities. The Amplify strategy empowers the brands and their teams to grow boldly, fostering creativity, inclusivity, and the courage to be authentic.

The New York-based company is expected to announce its Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Tapestry to report an adjusted EPS of $1.25, up 20.2% from $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the maker of high-end shoes and handbags to post an adjusted EPS of $6.97, an increase of 36.7% from $5.10 in fiscal 2025.

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Shares of Tapestry have returned 28.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.6% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY3.8% decline over the period. 

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Shares of Tapestry fell 12.3% on May 7 after the company forecast subdued Q4 growth, expecting low-teens revenue growth at Coach, a slowdown from its 31% revenue growth in Q3, along with a high-single-digit sales decline at Kate Spade and higher marketing spending that is expected to pressure operating margins. Investors were concerned that growth at the company's strongest brand, Coach, was decelerating while Kate Spade's turnaround continued to lag, overshadowing management's third increase to its full-year outlook. 

The stock declined despite Tapestry reporting better-than-expected Q3 2026 revenue of $1.92 billion, adjusted EPS of $1.66, and raising its full-year EPS guidance to $6.95.

However, analysts' consensus view on TPR stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," and five indicate “Hold.” The average analyst price target is $168.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 109.00 -5.02 -4.40%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,409.69 -89.27 -1.19%
S&P 500 Index
TPR 141.26 -2.47 -1.72%
Tapestry Inc

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