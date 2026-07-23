Dollar Rises on Houthi Tanker Attack and Higher Oil Prices

The dollar index (DXY00) is up +0.37%. The dollar is finding support from strong US interest rate differentials, as the 10-year T-note yield rose by +5 bp and posted a new 1.5-year high amid today's surge in oil prices of more than +5%. The dollar is also seeing support from today's US unemployment claims report, which showed a slightly stronger US labor market than market expectations.

The dollar is also seeing safe-haven demand after the Iran-backed Houthis launched a missile and drone attack on two Saudi Arabian oil tankers in the Red Sea, expanding the oil disruptions beyond the Strait of Hormuz and threatening oil shipments in the Red Sea. The Houthis have vowed to blockade shipping linked to Saudi Arabia and warned shipowners against calling at the nation's ports. The move threatens Saudi oil exports from Yanbu, a Red Sea hub that the Saudi's are using to ship crude since the war brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a near halt. President Trump said Tuesday that if there is a blockade in the Red Sea, the US "will take care of it." Meanwhile, the US and Iran exchanged attacks for the 12th straight day, and the US maintained its blockade of Iranian oil shipments in the Persian Gulf.

The markets are discounting a 36% probability of a +25 bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on July 28-29.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) is down -0.39% on dollar strength. However, the euro has underlying support as the 10-year German bund yield today edged to a new 15-year high, illustrating the impact of rising oil prices and inflation fears.

The ECB today left its key deposit rate unchanged at 2.25%, in line with market expectations. The ECB said it left rates unchanged, awaiting further data to determine whether additional rate hikes are necessary to address the inflation outlook. However, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, "Risks to the inflation outlook are to the upside." The markets are discounting a 93% chance of a +25 bp ECB rate hike at its next policy meeting on September 10.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) is up +0.47% on dollar strength. The yen today fell to a new 39-year low against the dollar, raising the risk of intervention in currency markets to support the yen. Japanese authorities have intervened in the forex market several times in the past when the yen surpassed 160 yen/USD, as it did today.

The markets are discounting a +1% chance of a +25 bp BOJ rate hike at the next policy meeting on July 31.

August COMEX gold (GCQ26) is down -92.9 (-2.24%), and September COMEX silver (SIU26) is down -2.088 (-3.46%).

Gold and silver prices are sharply lower amid today's stronger dollar and rising US and European bond yields. However, precious metals prices have underlying support from safe-haven demand after the Iran-backed Houthis attacked two Saudi Arabian oil tankers, spreading the Iran conflict to the Red Sea and threatening additional disruptions to global oil transportation.

Recent fund liquidation of precious metals is bearish for prices, as long holdings in gold ETFs fell to a 9.75-month low on Monday, after reaching a 3.5-year high on February 27. Also, long holdings in silver ETFs fell to a 1-year low last Tuesday from the 3.5-year high posted on December 23.

Strong central bank demand for gold is supportive of gold prices, following news that bullion held in China's PBOC reserves rose by +480,000 ounces to 75.44 million troy ounces in June, the twentieth consecutive month the PBOC boosted its gold reserves.