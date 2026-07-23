Microsoft Just Validated AMD’s Biggest AI Bet. This Could Be the Start of a New Growth Phase for AMD Stock.

Investments into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the last two years have mainly focused on Nvidia (NVDA). Nonetheless, there has been a continuous shift in competition as hyperscalers seek different suppliers in the market in order to facilitate large-scale AI projects. This has received yet another shot in the arm following a disclosure from Microsoft (MSFT) that it will deploy Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) Helios rack-scale solution for Azure frontier AI inference workloads.

As probably expected, this news pushed AMD stock up by more than 8% on July 21, the session after the announcement. This is because the announcement marks not just another GPU order, but rather Microsoft's adoption of an entire AI solution provided by AMD, consisting of GPUs, CPUs, networking, and software integrated into one platform. The news also comes only a few months after AMD reported record data-center revenues and stronger-than-expected demand for Helios.

About AMD Stock

AMD is among the top semiconductor companies in the world designing CPUs, GPUs, adaptive computing solutions, networking products, and AI accelerators for data centers, PCs, gaming, and embedded applications. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company has a market capitalization of $887 billion, making it one of the largest semiconductor firms in the world.

AMD has been one of the best-performing stocks in the AI sector in the last year. Shares have gained 257% within the past 52 weeks, with AMD stock now trading just 6% shy of its record high. The stock has also outperformed the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) over the past 12 months as investors have started seeing AMD as one of the main beneficiaries of AI infrastructure investments.

Although AMD has been enjoying a remarkable performance, AMD stock is currently trading at a relatively expensive price based on growth prospects. AMD stock currently trades at approximately 80.6 times forward earnings and 23.7 times sales. These valuations do not provide much margin for error, but they also indicate that investors expect several years of AI-fueled expansion ahead. Investors have started viewing AMD as a platform firm capable of taking a bigger bite out of AI infrastructure stack.

AMD Beats on Earnings

AMD delivered another impressive quarter with its first-quarter 2026 financials. In Q1 2026, revenue climbed 38% year-over-year (YOY) to $10.3 billion, while non-GAAP EPS grew 43% YOY to $1.37, fueled by increasing AI infrastructure demand.

The best performer for AMD was the Data Center segment, with revenue jumping 57% YOY to $5.8 billion in Q1. Management attributed the growth to continued adoption of EPYC processors and increased Instinct GPU shipments. CEO Lisa Su also pointed to growing customer engagements in relation to the MI450 series and Helios platform, with customer deployment forecasts already exceeding the firm's initial expectations.

Management forecast that server demand will increase as production ramps throughout the year. More importantly, the latest announcement from Microsoft seems to prove those comments. Azure will utilize AMD's Helios Solution, consisting of Instinct MI455X GPUs, EPYC Venice CPUs, Pensando networking and ROCm software.

This is an important step for the company. AMD is not competing on the basis of AI accelerators anymore, but offering an integrated solution for AI similar to rack-scale solutions offered by Nvidia. Apart from that, Microsoft has also unveiled new Azure virtual machine families using EPYC processors and increasing deployment of Pensando DPUs, thus increasing the reach of AMD throughout its AI infrastructure.

The deployment will add Microsoft to the already impressive list of AMD customers — including Meta Platforms (META), Oracle (ORCL), and OpenAI — indicating that Helios is becoming a credible solution for hyperscale AI deployments.

What Do Analysts Expect for AMD Stock?

Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly positive with a consensus “Strong Buy” rating for AMD stock. In general, analysts expect AMD to take advantage of expanding demand for AI training and inference as a multiyear growth opportunity.

The mean price target of $543.83 has already been surpassed by shares at current levels, while the high target of $755 indicates potential upside of 37% from here. While the mean target's implied downside is concerning, especially considering the performance of AMD stock in the last year, some analysts expect upside potential to grow if Helios deployments continue among hyperscalers.