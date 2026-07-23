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Wheat Showing Mixed Action on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay

Wheat is trading with mixed action early on Thursday, with modest gains in the winter wheats and slipping back in the spring wheat. The wheat complex led the grain rally again on Wednesday as the KC complex led the way to fresh highs. Chicago SRW contracts were the highest since 2024 on the front month continuation chart, up 21 to 27 ¾ cents in the front months. Open interest was up 6,053 contracts on Wednesday. KC HRW futures led the rally to the highest spot level since August 2023, 21 to 30 ½ cents higher. OI was up 2,054 contracts. MPLS spring wheat posted 16 to 24 3//4 cent gains. 

Export Sales data from FAS will be released on Thursday as traders surveyed by Reuters are looking for net 2026/27 sales in a range of 200,000 to 550,000 MT.

Minnesota and the Dakotas through the PNW are seen with little to no precip in the next week according to the NOAA 7-day QPF. Day 2 of the annual spring wheat tour showed yield for north-central and northwest portions of ND at 48.1 bpa, 1.9 bpa above last year.

Russia has paused shipments out of a major export center, Novorossiysk, during the night time hours due to recent drone strikes by Ukraine.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $7.05 3/4, up 27 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $7.22 3/4, up 26 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.63 1/2, up 30 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.79, up 29 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.29, up 24 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.53 1/2, up 24 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 772-0 -7-0 -0.90%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 756-0 -7-4 -0.98%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 7.2500 -0.0400 -0.55%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 700-0 -5-6 -0.81%
Wheat
ZWZ26 717-2 -5-4 -0.76%
Wheat

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