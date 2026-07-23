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Deere & Company Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Deere & Co_ John Deere tractor-by Yackers1 via iStock
Deere & Co_ John Deere tractor-by Yackers1 via iStock

Moline, Illinois-based Deere & Company (DE) engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company has a market cap of $158.4 billion and operates through Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services segments.

DE is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Thursday, Aug. 20. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $4.85 on a diluted basis, up 2.1% from $4.75 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $18.27, down 1.2% from $18.50 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 25.5% year over year (YoY) to $22.93 in fiscal 2027.    

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DE stock has grown 20.1% over the past 52 weeks, rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.9% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI18.4% rise during the same time frame.                

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On May 21, DE stock declined 5.2% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $13.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $6.55, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. However, the company’s operating margin came in at 16.7%, down from 18.1% in the same quarter of the previous year. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on DE, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and 11 recommend a “Hold.” DE’s average analyst price target is $650.73, indicating an upside of 7.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DE 607.33 +20.45 +3.48%
Deere & Company
XLI 178.85 +0.19 +0.11%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,498.96 -10.24 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index

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