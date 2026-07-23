Deere & Company Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Moline, Illinois-based Deere & Company ( DE ) engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company has a market cap of $158.4 billion and operates through Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services segments.

DE is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on Thursday, Aug. 20. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $4.85 on a diluted basis, up 2.1% from $4.75 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $18.27, down 1.2% from $18.50 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 25.5% year over year (YoY) to $22.93 in fiscal 2027.

DE stock has grown 20.1% over the past 52 weeks , rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.9% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 18.4% rise during the same time frame.

On May 21, DE stock declined 5.2% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $13.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $6.55, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. However, the company’s operating margin came in at 16.7%, down from 18.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.