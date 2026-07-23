Medtronic Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Galway, Ireland-based Medtronic plc (MDT) is a global healthcare technology company that develops and manufactures medical devices, software, and AI-powered solutions to treat more than 70 medical conditions. With a market capitalization of approximately $105.4 billion, its products support cardiovascular, neuroscience, diabetes, surgical, and other therapies to improve patient outcomes worldwide.

MDT is set to report its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $1.38, up 9.5% from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. Likewise, MDT has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2027, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $5.94, up 7.4% from $5.53 in fiscal 2026. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase by another 7.4% to $6.38 in fiscal 2028.

MDT stock has declined 10.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 18.9%, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which climbed 19.4% during the same period.

On July 21, 2026, Medtronic unveiled its AI-native Touch Surgery Aide platform, built on NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) infrastructure, to deliver real-time decision support during surgery. It also received FDA clearance for Instrument Exit Point, its first real-time AI application for the Hugo robotic surgery system, advancing AI-driven surgical capabilities and future platform expansion.

Analysts remain fairly bullish on MDT, with the stock earning a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a "Strong Buy," two rate it a "Moderate Buy," and 13 recommend a "Hold." The average price target of $95.92 implies a potential upside of 17.1% from the current share price.