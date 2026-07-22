USAR Stock Alert: What to Know as USA Rare Earth Announces Leadership Transition

Mining company USA Rare Earth (USAR) has named Serra Verde CEO Thras Moraitis as its next CEO after Barbara Humpton retires. Humpton has been instrumental in the company forging public-private partnerships and expanding its activity across critical mining processing, as well as metals and magnet manufacturing.

The rare-earth metal mining firm had agreed to acquire 100% of Serra Verde Group in April, which is the only large-scale producer outside Asia of all four magnetic rare earths. This is an effort to shift supply lines away from China, which hosts roughly two-thirds of global rare earth mining and about 90% of refining.

This also comes at a time when China has been restricting U.S.-based miners in retaliation for the United Stated federal administration placing several Chinese companies under restrictions. President Trump has recently signed an executive order to reduce dependence on China for the procurement of critical defense-related minerals, effective January 2027.

Facing this situation, USAR has decided to focus on diversified sources. It has plans to invest $1.20 billion to establish a magnet manufacturing and refined metals operation in Blacksburg, South Carolina, targeting a 2028 commissioning date. Also, USAR has secured up to $1.60 billion in funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s CHIPS program for its projects.

As the company explores options to diversify its supply chain, we take a closer look…

About USA Rare Earth Stock

USA Rare Earth is building a fully integrated rare earth business that mines, processes, and turns raw material into metals, alloys, and permanent magnets. The company says it is working to create a more secure domestic supply chain for defense, energy, and high-tech industries. Headquartered in Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA Rare Earth is positioning itself as a key non-China source for critical rare earth materials. It has a market capitalization of $3.4 billion.

Encouraged by the company’s progress in its mine-to-market strategy, visible operational milestones, and growing optimism that U.S. supply-chain security will keep demand strong for domestic rare-earth magnets, the stock has gained recently. Over the past 52 weeks, USAR’s stock has gained 15.5%, while it is up 32.8% year-to-date (YTD).

However, profit-taking, a big resale filing exaggerating dilution anxiety, and export controls from China pressured the stock. Over the past month, USAR’s stock has dropped by 35.9%. The stock last reached a 52-week high of $43.98 in October 2025, but is down 64/1% from that level.

On a forward-adjusted basis, USA Rare Earth’s price-to-sales ratio of 51.10 times is considerably larger than the industry average of 1.49 times.

USA Rare Earth’s First-Quarter Results

USAR generated $5.70 million in revenue during the first quarter, while its adjusted net loss per share dropped from $0.14 in Q1 2025 to $0.12 in Q1 2026. USA Rare Earth had $1.75 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter. Street analysts are optimistic about USAR’s ability to reduce its bottom-line losses. For the current fiscal year, loss per share is projected to decline 57.3% to $0.35, followed by a 5.7% improvement to $0.33 in the next fiscal year.

What Analysts Are Saying About USA Rare Earth’s Stock

Last month, Needham analyst Carter Goman initiated coverage of USAR’s stock with a “Buy” rating and a $39 price target. The analyst believes that the company’s endeavor to build a fully integrated mine-to-magnet supply chain outside of China positions it as the leader of a secular trend shifting rare-earth metal activity away from China.

In April, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives showed his appreciation for USAR by maintaining an “Outperform” rating. Ives pointed towards USA Rare Earth’s building of its mine-to-magnet platform based on the Round Top deposit in West Texas, the largest Heavy Rare Earth Element (HREE)-dominant deposit in North America.

USA Rare Earth has become a popular name on Wall Street, with analysts awarding it a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the nine analysts rating the stock, a majority of seven have given it a “Strong Buy,” one a “Moderate Buy,” and one a “Hold.” The consensus price target of $39.43 represents a 149.6% upside from current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $45 reflects a 184.8% upside.