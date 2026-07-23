What to Expect From Jack Henry & Associates’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) is a financial technology company that provides software, payment processing, digital banking, cybersecurity, and operational solutions for banks, credit unions, fintechs, and businesses. Its technology helps financial institutions improve efficiency, manage risk, and enhance customer experiences. The Monett, Missouri-based company has a market capitalization of approximately $10.6 billion.

JKHY is set to report its Q4 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $1.43, down 18.3% from $1.75 in the year-ago quarter. However, JKHY has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $6.84, up 9.6% from $6.24 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase by another 4.1% to $7.12 in fiscal 2027.

JKHY stock has declined 19.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 18.9%, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which climbed 39.3% during the same period.

On July 7, 2026, Webster First Federal Credit Union integrated Jack Henry's Payrailz Pay a Person solution into its digital banking platform, enabling real-time P2P payments over RTP and FedNow. The deployment expands Jack Henry's payments ecosystem, supports clients' digital transformation efforts, and reinforces demand for its embedded financial technology solutions.

Analysts remain somewhat bullish on JKHY, with the stock earning a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend a "Strong Buy," two rate it a "Moderate Buy," five recommend a "Hold," and one suggests a "Strong Sell." The average price target of $179.78 implies a potential upside of 23% from the current share price.