Here's What to Expect From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $68.8 billion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based medicines for serious diseases. Headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, the company is known for leveraging its proprietary genetic research and antibody technologies to develop innovative therapies.

REGN is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, July 30. Ahead of the release, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $8 per share, down 25.4% from $10.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REGN to report a profit of $37.12 per share, representing a 4.5% increase from $35.51 per share in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to improve 13.9% year over year to $42.26 in fiscal 2027.

REGN has rallied 16.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 18.9% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 19.4% uptick over the same time period.

On June 3, Regeneron shares rose 2.9% after the company expanded its cancer therapy collaboration with CytomX Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $4 billion in potential milestones and reported positive early-stage trial results for its rare disease drug Lynozyfic. The updates boosted investor confidence in Regeneron's oncology and pipeline growth prospects.

Wall Street analysts are fairly bullish about REGN’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 30 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest "Hold." The mean price target for REGN is $828.59, indicating a 27.2% potential upside from the current levels.