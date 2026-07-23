Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Here's What to Expect From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals logo is seen on a screen and a hand holding pills_ By Rafael Henrique
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals logo is seen on a screen and a hand holding pills_ By Rafael Henrique

Valued at a market cap of $68.8 billion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based medicines for serious diseases. Headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, the company is known for leveraging its proprietary genetic research and antibody technologies to develop innovative therapies.

REGN is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, July 30. Ahead of the release, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $8 per share, down 25.4% from $10.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REGN to report a profit of $37.12 per share, representing a 4.5% increase from $35.51 per share in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to improve 13.9% year over year to $42.26 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

REGN has rallied 16.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.9% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV19.4% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On June 3, Regeneron shares rose 2.9% after the company expanded its cancer therapy collaboration with CytomX Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $4 billion in potential milestones and reported positive early-stage trial results for its rare disease drug Lynozyfic. The updates boosted investor confidence in Regeneron's oncology and pipeline growth prospects.

Wall Street analysts are fairly bullish about REGN’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 30 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest "Hold." The mean price target for REGN is $828.59, indicating a 27.2% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 159.43 -0.82 -0.51%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,498.96 -10.24 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
REGN 651.18 -24.01 -3.56%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Most Popular News

A concept image showing a lightbulb with planet earth in a mossy green background by Capt_Pic via Shutterstock 1
Bloom Energy Stock Is Very Risky, But This Speculative Trade on BE Is Tantalizing Here
GameStop by The Image Party via Shutterstock 2
GameStop Just Raised Its Stake in eBay to 10% After the Board Rejected Its Takeover Bid. Ryan Cohen Is Preparing for a Bigger Fight.
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
CRWD Short Strangle Could Net $1,045 in a Few Weeks
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Climb as Chipmakers Extend Rebound, Earnings in Focus
A concept image showing a periodic table for rare earth metals by William Potter via Shutterstock 5
USAR Stock Alert: What to Know as USA Rare Earth Announces Leadership Transition
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.