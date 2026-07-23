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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Moderna’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Moderna Inc HQ-by hapabapa via iStock
Moderna Inc HQ-by hapabapa via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $23.7 billion, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a biotechnology company focused on developing messenger RNA (mRNA)-based medicines and vaccines. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna aims to use mRNA technology to instruct the body's cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases.

The biotech titan is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 31. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this biotechnology company to report a loss of $1.97 per share, an improvement of 7.5% from a loss of $2.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MRNA to report a loss of $6.41 per share, 11.7% narrower than a loss of $7.26 per share reported in fiscal 2025. Its loss is expected to further decline 32.5% year over year to $4.33 per share in fiscal 2027. 

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MRNA has climbed 77.4% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.9% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV19.4% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Jul. 9, Moderna shares popped 2.6% after the European Commission agreed to procure up to 24 million doses of its RSV vaccine, mRESVIA®, under a four-year contract. The deal expands Moderna's presence beyond COVID-19 vaccines and opens a significant new market for its mRNA platform.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about MRNA’s stock, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy," 18 suggest "Hold," one indicates a “Moderate Buy,” and two advise “Strong Sell.” While the company is trading above its mean price target of $51.95, its Street-high price target of $135 suggests an ambitious upswing potential of 132.5% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 159.43 -0.82 -0.51%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,498.96 -10.24 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
MRNA 58.07 -1.59 -2.67%
Moderna Inc

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