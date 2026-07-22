Wheat Rallies to Near 3 Year Highs on Wednesday on Black Sea Export Limitations

The wheat complex led the grain rally again on Wednesday as the KC complex led the way to fresh highs. Chicago SRW contracts were the highest since 2024 on the front month continuation chart, up 21 to 27 ¾ cents in the front months. KC HRW futures led the rally to the highest spot level since August 2023, 21 to 30 ½ cents higher. MPLS spring wheat posted 16 to 24 3//4 cent gains.

Export Sales data from FAS will be released on Thursday as traders surveyed by Reuters are looking for net 2026/27 sales in a range of 200,000 to 550,000 MT.

Minnesota and the Dakotas through the PNW are seen with little to no precip in the next week according to the NOAA 7-day QPF. The annual spring wheat tour showed a day 1 yield for southern portions of ND at 45.9 bpa, 3.9 bpa below last year.

Russia has paused shipments out of a major export center, Novorossiysk, during the night time hours due to recent drone strikes by Ukraine.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $7.05 3/4, up 27 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $7.22 3/4, up 26 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.63 1/2, up 30 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.79, up 29 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $7.29, up 24 3/4 cents,