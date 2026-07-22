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What to Expect From Kimberly-Clark's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image by tech_BG via Shutterstock
Image by tech_BG via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $35.9 billion, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is a global consumer goods company whose trusted brands improve the lives of people in more than 175 countries and territories. With a purpose of delivering "Better Care for a Better World," the company combines market-leading products with a strong commitment to sustainability, community well-being, and long-term business growth.

The Dallas, Texas-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts predict KMB to report an EPS of $2, up 4.2% from $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast Kimberly-Clark to post an EPS of $7.47, a marginal decline from $7.53 in fiscal 2025. However, EPS is expected to rise slightly year-over-year to $7.54 in fiscal 2027.

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KMB stock has fallen 15.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 19% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.6% gain over the same period. 

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Kimberly-Clark's shares rose marginally on Apr. 28 after the company reported Q1 2026 sales of $4.16 billion, exceeding analysts' estimates, reflecting resilient demand for its personal care products and strong volume growth. Investors were also encouraged that the company maintained its full-year 2026 adjusted profit and organic sales growth outlook, despite warning that sustained $100-per-barrel oil prices could add $150 million - 170 million in input costs in the second half and that a California distribution center fire and the Iran conflict would result in a $50 million Q2 impact. 

The stock gained as the stronger-than-expected revenue and unchanged annual guidance outweighed concerns over rising costs and a quarterly adjusted EPS decline to $1.60.

Analysts' consensus view on KMB stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy," 10 suggest "Hold," and one advises "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target is $115.18, suggesting a potential upside of 5.8% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KMB 109.27 +1.22 +1.13%
Kimberly-Clark Corp
$SPX 7,524.44 +15.24 +0.20%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.44 +0.38 +0.45%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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