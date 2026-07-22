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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Zimmer Biomet’s Report

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Zimmer Biomet headquarters_By jetcityimage
Zimmer Biomet headquarters_By jetcityimage

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) is a global medical technology company specializing in musculoskeletal healthcare. It designs and manufactures innovative orthopedic implants, surgical instruments, and digital solutions for joint reconstruction, trauma, and sports medicine. The company operates internationally with a corporate headquarters in Warsaw, Indiana. It has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion

Zimmer Biomet is expected to report its second-quarter results for fiscal 2026 on Aug. 5, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, Wall Street analysts are tepid about the company’s bottom-line trajectory. 

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to report a profit of $2.01 per share on a diluted basis for Q2, down 2.9% year-over-year (YOY). However, the company has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in each of the four trailing quarters. For the full fiscal year 2026, Wall Street analysts expect ZBH’s diluted EPS to grow by 3.4% annually to $8.48, followed by a 5.2% improvement to $8.92 in fiscal 2027. 

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Zimmer Biomet stock performance as the company grapples with sluggish organic growth and intense competition in the robotic surgery space. Over the past 52 weeks, ZBH’s stock has declined by almost 4% and by 1.1% year-to-date (YTD). On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased by 19.1% and 9.7% over the same periods, respectively. Therefore, the stock has underperformed the broader market. 

We now compare Zimmer Biomet’s performance with that of its sector. The State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has increased 22.2% over the past 52 weeks and 3.5% YTD. Therefore, the stock has also underperformed the sector over these periods.

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Zimmer Biomet’s stock gained 4.8% intraday on May 12, after the company announced that it expects to repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock during fiscal 2026, which indicates a $250 million increase from its prior assumption. For the first quarter, ZBH had reported better-than-expected results. The company’s net sales increased 9.3% YOY to $2.09 billion, while its adjusted EPS climbed 15.5% to $2.09. 

Among the 28 analysts covering ZBH’s stock, the consensus rating is “Hold.” The rating configuration has remained roughly the same over the past three months. Zimmer Biomet has six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 19 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.” The mean price target of $97.30 implies a 9.4% upside from current levels, while the Street-high price target of $125 implies 40.6% upside. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZBH 88.05 -0.87 -0.98%
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
XLV 159.86 -0.39 -0.24%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,505.30 -3.90 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index

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