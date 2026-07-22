What to Expect From Colgate-Palmolive's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

New York-based Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL ) manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $72.4 billion and operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition, and offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, and other products.

CL is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.95 on a diluted basis, up 3.2% from $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.81, up 3.3% from $3.69 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.3% year over year (YoY) to $4.05 in fiscal 2027.

CL stock has grown 2.3% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.1% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 3.4% rise during the same time frame.

On May 1, CL stock rose 2.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s forecasts. Additionally, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.97, also topping Wall Street’s estimates.