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What to Expect From Colgate-Palmolive's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Colgate-Palmolive Co_ toothpast by- NoDerog via iStock
Colgate-Palmolive Co_ toothpast by- NoDerog via iStock

New York-based Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $72.4 billion and operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition, and offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, and other products.

CL is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 31, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.95 on a diluted basis, up 3.2% from $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.81, up 3.3% from $3.69 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.3% year over year (YoY) to $4.05 in fiscal 2027.    

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CL stock has grown 2.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.1% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.4% rise during the same time frame.     

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On May 1, CL stock rose 2.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s forecasts. Additionally, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.97, also topping Wall Street’s estimates.

Analysts are moderately bullish on CL, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” CL’s average analyst price target is $96.52, indicating a 6.7% upside from the current levels.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,495.28 -13.92 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
CL 91.27 +0.77 +0.85%
Colgate-Palmolive Company
XLP 84.50 +0.44 +0.52%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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