What to Expect From GoDaddy's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $12.2 billion , GoDaddy Inc. ( GDDY ) is a trusted growth partner to more than 20 million entrepreneurs worldwide, helping them build, manage, and grow their businesses online. Beyond domain names, GoDaddy provides integrated solutions that connect digital identity, web presence, commerce, and payments to drive profitable growth.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Jul. 30. Ahead of the release, analysts predict GDDY to report EPS of $1.72 , a growth of nearly 22% from $1.41 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect GoDaddy to report EPS of $7.15, a rise of 19.8% from $5.97 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, EPS is projected to increase 25.3% year-over-year to $8.96 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of GoDaddy have decreased 47.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.1% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) nearly 38% increase over the same period.

GoDaddy reported Q1 2026 revenue of $1.27 billion on Apr. 30, ahead of expectations , supported by growing adoption of its AI tools, including the rapidly expanding Airo.ai platform, which has grown from five AI agents at launch to more than two dozen. The company also forecast Q2 2026 revenue of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion, exceeding analysts' average estimate, driven by momentum in its AI-powered offerings. However, the stock fell marginally the next day due to a 2% decline in quarterly profit to $214.6 million.