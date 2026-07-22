Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Datadog's Report

With a market cap of $90.7 billion , Datadog, Inc. ( DDOG ) is a leading observability and security platform that provides unified visibility across applications, infrastructure, data, AI models, and security to help businesses manage complex technology environments at scale. Powered by AI, it enables organizations to proactively detect and resolve issues, empowering global enterprises and fast-growing AI companies to innovate with confidence.

The New York-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Aug. 6. Ahead of this event, analysts expect DDOG to report a profit of $0.13 per share , a 116.7% jump from $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the cloud security firm to post EPS of $0.64, up 52.4% from $0.42 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 62.5% year-over-year to $1.04 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Datadog have increased 75.4% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.1% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 38.4% return over the same period.

Datadog shares surged 31.3% on May 7 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 revenue rising 32% year-over-year to $1.01 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.60, supported by strong demand for its AI-powered cloud observability and security platform. The company also raised its full-year 2026 guidance, forecasting revenue of $4.30 billion - $4.34 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.36 - $2.44 and guiding Q2 revenue of $1.07 billion - $1.08 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.57 - $0.59, both ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Investor confidence was further boosted by continued enterprise momentum, including about 4,550 customers with more than $100,000 in ARR (up 21%), robust cash generation with $335 million in operating cash flow and $289 million in free cash flow, and the launch of new AI-focused products such as MCP Server, GPU Monitoring, Datadog Experiments, and Bits AI Security Analyst.