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What to Expect From Ralph Lauren’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ralph Lauren Corp sign and logo by- Robert Way via iStock
Ralph Lauren Corp sign and logo by- Robert Way via iStock

With a market cap of $22.4 billion, Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is a global luxury lifestyle company that designs, markets, and sells premium apparel, footwear, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings. The New York-based company is known for its timeless, classic American style and iconic Polo pony logo. 

The luxury fashion house is expected to announce its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, Aug. 6. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast RL to report an adjusted EPS of $4.26, up 13% from $3.77 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2027, analysts predict the upscale clothing company to report an adjusted EPS of $18.33, a surge of 10.5% from $16.59 in fiscal 2026

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Shares of Ralph Lauren have climbed 32.6% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.1% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY2.9% increase over the period. 

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On Jul. 21, shares of Ralph Lauren rose more than 2% after Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” from “Market Perform” and assigned a $410 price target. The upgrade reflected growing confidence in the company's ability to sustain premium brand momentum, expand margins through disciplined pricing and a richer product mix, and deliver continued growth in its direct-to-consumer business despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

Analysts' consensus view on RL stock is very bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," and three indicate “Hold.” The average analyst price target for Ralph Lauren is $430.12, indicating a potential upside of 12.3% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 114.87 +0.26 +0.23%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,509.20 +65.92 +0.89%
S&P 500 Index
RL 382.93 +6.45 +1.71%
Ralph Lauren Corp

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