Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Rallies Late on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay
Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay

The wheat complex shrugged off early weakness on Tuesday, with contracts higher across the three markets. Chicago SRW contracts were 4 to 5 cents in the green. KC HRW futures were up 9 to 10 ½ cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was the leader, with contracts 11 to 12 cents higher. 

Spring wheat led the charge higher, as Minnesota/the Dakotas through the PWN are seen with little to no precip in the next week according to the NOAA 7-day QPF.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 74% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by Sunday, 3% ahead of normal. The spring wheat crop was 86% headed, 1% ahead of the 5-year average pace. Spring wheat conditions were 53% gd/ex, down 5%, with the Brugler500 index 6 points lower to 345. Ratings were weaker amid all major states with exception to WA (+16), as ID (-13), MT (-15), ND/SD (-9), and MN (-1) were all lower.

Sovecon estimates the Russian wheat crop at 88.3 MMT, a 0.6 MMT drop from their previous number via a lower acreage total.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.78, up 4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.96, up 4 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.33, up 9 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.49 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.04 1/4, up 12 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.28 1/4, up 11 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 749-4s +10-4 +1.42%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 733-0s +9-2 +1.28%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 7.0425s +0.1200 +1.73%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 678-0s +4-0 +0.59%
Wheat
ZWZ26 696-0s +4-4 +0.65%
Wheat

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
Huge, Unusual Intel Options Volume Today Ahead of Earnings This Week
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Chipmakers Rebound, Corporate Earnings in Focus
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
Micron Stock Is Near Bear-Market Territory. Here’s Why ASML’s Guidance Says Buy the Dip.
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 4
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22
United Parcel Service, Inc_ logo on truck-by 100pk via iStock 5
United Parcel's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.