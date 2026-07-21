Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Slipping Back on Turnaround Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock

Soybeans are posting Turnaround Tuesday losses of 4 to 8 cents so far at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 7 1/24 cents at $11.82 3/4. Soymeal futures are $2.30 to 3.50 higher, with Soy Oil futures down 70 to 83 points. 

Crop Progress data from NASS showed 66% of the US soybean crop blooming by 7/19, up 6% from normal, with 32% setting pods and 8 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were improved 1% to 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 2 to 369. Deterioration was noted in MO (-1), ND (-4) and SD (-7).  Ratings improved in IL (+6), IA (+9), MN (+2), NE (+5), and OH (+4).

The 7-day QPF from NOAA showed a band of 1 to 2 inches of rain in parts of NE, KS, and MO, as well as OH in the next week. The Dakotas, MN, WI, IA, IL, and IN remain on the dries side, with less than 0.5 inches expected.

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $12.18, down 8 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.82 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  are at $12.09 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $12.22 1/4, down 4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.62 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.8115 -0.0791 -0.67%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 71.42 -0.71 -0.98%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 326.8 +3.0 +0.93%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.6424 -0.0443 -0.38%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1221-6 -4-4 -0.37%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1217-6 -8-2 -0.67%
Soybean
ZSU26 1209-4 -6-0 -0.49%
Soybean

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
Huge, Unusual Intel Options Volume Today Ahead of Earnings This Week
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 2
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Chipmakers Rebound, Corporate Earnings in Focus
United Parcel Service, Inc_ logo on truck-by 100pk via iStock 4
United Parcel's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
A close-up of the SpaceX sign on a black building by IanDewarPhotography via Adobe Stock 5
SpaceX Stock Sinks on Aborted Starship Launch. How to Play SPCX Stock for the Rest of Q3.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.