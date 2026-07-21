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Constellation Energy's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Constellation Energy By Photo for everything
Constellation Energy By Photo for everything

With a market cap of $91 billion, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is the world's largest private-sector power producer, with 55 gigawatts of generating capacity across nuclear, natural gas, oil, geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar energy sources. As the largest producer of clean and reliable energy in the United States, the company powers the equivalent of 27 million homes, serves approximately 2.5 million customer accounts nationwide, and is committed to advancing a sustainable, secure, and innovative energy future.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Aug. 6. Ahead of this event, analysts expect CEG to report an adjusted EPS of $2.24, a 17.3% rise from $1.91 in the year‑ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the nuclear power utility company to post adjusted EPS of $11.74, an over 25% increase from $9.39 in fiscal 2025

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Shares of Constellation Energy have decreased 19.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.2% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU6.8% gain over the same period.

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Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.74, Constellation Energy shares fell 1.3% on May 11. The company's nuclear power generation declined to 44,666 GWh from 45,582 GWh a year earlier due to higher planned refueling outages, while regulatory approval for restarting the Three Mile Island nuclear plant was still pending. Although quarterly revenue jumped to $11.12 billion from $6.79 billion, driven by contributions from the Calpine acquisition.

Analysts' consensus view on CEG stock remains bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend a "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and five "Holds." The average analyst price target is $358.45, suggesting a potential upside of 41.4% from current levels.    


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 44.84 -0.10 -0.22%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
CEG 257.89 +4.39 +1.73%
Constellation Energy Corp
$SPX 7,443.28 -14.41 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index

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