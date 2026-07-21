Constellation Energy's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $91 billion , Constellation Energy Corporation ( CEG ) is the world's largest private-sector power producer, with 55 gigawatts of generating capacity across nuclear, natural gas, oil, geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar energy sources. As the largest producer of clean and reliable energy in the United States, the company powers the equivalent of 27 million homes, serves approximately 2.5 million customer accounts nationwide, and is committed to advancing a sustainable, secure, and innovative energy future.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Aug. 6. Ahead of this event, analysts expect CEG to report an adjusted EPS of $2.24 , a 17.3% rise from $1.91 in the year‑ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the nuclear power utility company to post adjusted EPS of $11.74, an over 25% increase from $9.39 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Constellation Energy have decreased 19.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.2% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 6.8% gain over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.74, Constellation Energy shares fell 1.3% on May 11. The company's nuclear power generation declined to 44,666 GWh from 45,582 GWh a year earlier due to higher planned refueling outages, while regulatory approval for restarting the Three Mile Island nuclear plant was still pending. Although quarterly revenue jumped to $11.12 billion from $6.79 billion, driven by contributions from the Calpine acquisition.