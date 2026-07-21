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What You Need to Know Ahead of Parker-Hannifin's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Parker-Hannifin Canada in Milton, Ontario, Canada; Parker-Hannifin Corporation is an American corporation specializing in motion and control By JHVEPhoto
Parker-Hannifin Canada in Milton, Ontario, Canada; Parker-Hannifin Corporation is an American corporation specializing in motion and control By JHVEPhoto

Cleveland, Ohio-based Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems. Valued at $120.2 billion by market cap, PH is a leading diversified industrial manufacturer that offers motion-control and fluid systems and industrial components, flight control, hydraulic, fluid conveyance, thermal management, pneumatic, and lubrication systems, and components for aerospace markets. The industrial giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PH to report a profit of $8.30 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.9% from $7.69 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect PH to report EPS of $31.26, up 14.4% from $27.33 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.9% year over year to $34.03 in fiscal 2027.

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PH stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 31.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 17.6% gains over the same time frame.

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PH’s quarter was supported by strong aerospace demand, steady industrial improvement, and disciplined price-cost management, partially offset by supply chain pressures and mixed end markets. Aerospace led growth, with both OEM and aftermarket benefiting from higher production and strong global air traffic. In industrials, plant, construction, and heavy-duty truck showed gradual recovery, while automotive and parts of EMEA remained weak. The company offset tariff and inflation impacts through pricing actions and held margins. The distributors bought to demand as customers prioritized automation over broad restocking. Record cash flow funded a dividend increase and buybacks, with leverage on track ahead of the Filtration Group deal. Backed by solid order momentum and an expanding aerospace market, management enters the next period with a strong footing.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PH stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” PH’s average analyst price target is $1,049.79, indicating a potential upside of 10.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 177.80 -0.32 -0.18%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,443.28 -14.41 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
PH 950.73 -0.06 -0.01%
Parker-Hannifin Corp

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