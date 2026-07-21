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Becton, Dickinson and Company Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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BD Canada's head office building in Mississauga, On, Canada_ By JHVEPhoto
BD Canada's head office building in Mississauga, On, Canada_ By JHVEPhoto

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. Valued at $42.6 billion by market cap, the company offers solutions that help advance medical research and genomics, enhance the diagnosis of infectious disease and cancer, improve medication management, and promote infection prevention. The global medical technology giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BDX to report a profit of $3.14 per share on a diluted basis, down 14.7% from $3.68 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect BDX to report EPS of $12.62, down 12.4% from $14.40 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 6.8% year over year to $13.48 in fiscal 2027. 

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BDX stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 9.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV20.8% returns over the same time frame.

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BDX lagged due to the impact of its ongoing portfolio reshaping. Earlier this year, BDX completed the spin-off of its Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions unit with Waters Corporation (WAT) as part of its shift toward a focused MedTech model. That move capped years of streamlining, including divesting several non-core businesses and adding more than 20 bolt-on acquisitions to build strength in faster-growing healthcare areas. After the transaction, BDX cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance, and that reset pressured investor sentiment.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BDX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and nine give a “Hold.” BDX’s average analyst price target is $175, indicating a potential upside of 13.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 158.26 -0.99 -0.62%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,443.28 -14.41 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
BDX 152.67 -1.81 -1.17%
Becton Dickinson and Company
WAT 363.51 +5.97 +1.67%
Waters Corp

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