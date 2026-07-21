Motorola Solutions Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $68.1 billion , Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI ) develops advanced technologies that improve safety and security for people, property, and places. Its connected solutions promote collaboration to help build safer communities, schools, hospitals, businesses, and nations.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect MSI to report a profit of $3.43 per share , up 9.6% from $3.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project Motorola Solutions to post EPS of $15.19, a rise of 11.3% from $13.65 in fiscal 2025 .

MSI stock has fallen 2.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.2% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 34.7% increase over the period.

Motorola Solutions’ shares tumbled 11.4% following its Q1 2026 results on May 7 despite reporting record results, including 7% revenue growth, adjusted EPS of $3.37 (up from $3.18 a year earlier), record Q1 orders growth of 38%, and a record backlog of $15.7 billion. The decline was driven by concerns over future profitability as management highlighted approximately $60 million in tariff headwinds for 2026, direct memory spending that is expected to more than double year-over-year, and ongoing supply-chain cost pressures that could weigh on margins.