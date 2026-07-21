Wheat Extending Slight Pullback to Tuesday AM Trade

Wheat is kicking off Tuesday trade with modest losses of fractionally to 5 cents. The wheat complex was mostly lower on Monday, with winter wheat falling and spring wheat holding up. Chicago SRW contracts were 4 1/4 to 8 3/4 cents in the red at the close. Open interest was up 5,381 contracts. KC HRW futures were down 4 1/4 to 8 1/2 cents. OI was up 7,234 contracts on Monday. MPLS spring wheat was firmer, with fractional gains in the front months and deferred steady to 2 ½ cents lower.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 74% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by Sunday, 3% ahead of normal. The spring wheat crop was 86% headed, 1% ahead of the 5-year average pace. Spring wheat conditions were 53% gd/ex, down 5%, with the Brugler500 index 6 points lower to 345.

USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 231,991 MT (7.8 mbu) during the week ending on July 16. That was up well below the week prior and less than 1/3 of the same week last year. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 1.893 MMT (78.21 mbu), which is now 29.5% below the same period last year.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.74, down 8 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.91 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.23 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.39, down 7 3/4 cents, currently down 3 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.92 1/4, up 1/2 cent, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $7.17 1/4, up 1/2 cent, currently down 1/2 cent