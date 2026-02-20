Barchart.com
Soybeans Slip Lower on Friday Following Supreme Court Ruling

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Soybean milk via Shutterstock

Soybeans were down 3 to 4 cents in the front months, as Marc was up 4 ½ cents this week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 7 1/2 cents at $10.76 1/2. Soymeal futures were up $5 to $5.30 in the front months, with March up  60 ents this week. Soy Oil futures were down 70 to 75 points with March up 184 points this week. We are closing in on the final week for the crop insurance spring base price discovery, with the average November soybean close during February at $11.03 so far. This is up 49 cents from last year.

Soybean sales picked up for old crop in the week ending on February 12, with bookings at 798,216 MT. That was well above the week prior and 66.2% above the same week last year. The largest buyer was China at 415,500 MT, with 226,900 MT sold to Egypt and 87,100 MT to Japan. New crop sales totaled 66,000 MT.

Meal sales were tallied at 480,937 MT, exceeding trade estimates of 220,000-450,000 MT. Sales for bean oil were at 11,134 MT, near the top end of expectations of net reductions of 10,000 to sales of 16,000 MT. 

CFTC data showed a total of 40,463 contracts added to the managed money net long position in the week of 2/17. That took the net position to 163,611 contracts. 

Earlier on Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled the President cannot use the IEEPA for tariff purposes. The market took to risk off mode following the new, as this likely give some leverage to China. President Trump later responded by indicating he will issue a 10% blanket tariff, which would expire after 150 days.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.37 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.72, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.53 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.66, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.53 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,


