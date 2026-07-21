What to Expect From Kenvue’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

New Jersey-based Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, backed by more than a century of trusted innovation. Home to household names such as Aveeno, BAND-AID, Johnson's, Listerine, Neutrogena, and Tylenol, the company combines science-backed products with strong healthcare professional endorsements. By delivering everyday essentials that millions rely on, Kenvue has earned a lasting place in consumers' homes and in the global consumer health market.

With a market capitalization of roughly $36.5 billion, Kenvue is gearing up to report its fiscal 2026 second-quarter results soon. Wall Street expects the consumer health giant to deliver earnings of $0.32 per share, marking a 10.3% year-over-year increase. Investors have reason for optimism, as Kenvue has surpassed analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Looking beyond the upcoming report, analysts project the company will earn $1.16 per share in fiscal 2026, up 7.4% from the prior year, with earnings expected to climb another 6% in fiscal 2027 to $1.23 per share, highlighting expectations for steady profit growth.

Kenvue has struggled to keep pace with the broader market over the past year. The stock has declined 13.6%, significantly lagging the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has surged 18.2% over the same period. It has also trailed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), which delivered a 5% gain, highlighting the company's relative underperformance within both the broader market and its defensive consumer staples peer group.

Kenvue kicked off fiscal 2026 on a strong note, reporting first-quarter net sales of $3.91 billion, up 4.5% year over year, supported by 0.7% organic sales growth and favorable pricing. Improved operating efficiency and global supply chain optimization helped lift the company's adjusted gross margin to 60.8%, fueling a 33% year-over-year jump in adjusted EPS to $0.32, well ahead of Wall Street's expectation of $0.27 per share.

Growth was led by the Skin Health and Beauty segment, which delivered 5% organic sales growth, while Self Care remained a weaker spot. Looking ahead, Kenvue opted not to provide forward guidance as it awaits the completion of its pending transaction with Kimberly-Clark, leaving investors focused on how the deal could shape the company's next phase of growth.

Kenvue's lackluster stock performance over the past year has done little to boost Wall Street's confidence, with analysts maintaining a cautious stance on the consumer health giant. The stock currently holds a consensus "Hold" rating, with 12 of 13 analysts recommending investors stay on the sidelines, while only one rates it a "Strong Buy." Analysts see limited upside in the near term, with the average price target of $19.45 implying a modest 2.3% gain from current levels. Even the Street-high target of $22 points to a potential upside of 15.7%, suggesting expectations for a measured, rather than explosive, recovery.